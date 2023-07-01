Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $130.66

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.66 ($1.66) and traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.36). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 107.90 ($1.37), with a volume of 877,141 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 142 ($1.81) to GBX 168 ($2.14) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 136.17 ($1.73).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.51. The company has a market cap of £586.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1,195.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

