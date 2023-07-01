KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $241,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $298.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

