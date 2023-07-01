KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.6% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $286.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.48 and a 200-day moving average of $199.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $289.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $735.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.