KG&L Capital Management LLC Invests $131,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,670,000 after acquiring an additional 275,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,547,000 after acquiring an additional 659,192 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

PLTR opened at $15.32 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,944,423 shares of company stock valued at $27,296,108. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

