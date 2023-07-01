Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (KCDMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0993 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

