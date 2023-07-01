Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.19. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 1,592 shares changing hands.

Kingstone Companies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $36.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 39.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingstone Companies

About Kingstone Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 150,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 48,312 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

