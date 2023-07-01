Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.19. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 1,592 shares changing hands.
Kingstone Companies Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $12.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40.
Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $36.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 39.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingstone Companies
About Kingstone Companies
Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.
