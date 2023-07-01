KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 137.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $485.02 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $488.25. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $431.02 and a 200 day moving average of $404.17.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,873 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

