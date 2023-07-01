KOK Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $300,767.56 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. KOK has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $300,767.56 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00020876 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014164 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,621.32 or 1.00009020 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01303083 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $331,863.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

