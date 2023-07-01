Komodo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000806 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $33.51 million and $1.39 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00110675 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00052601 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00027366 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

