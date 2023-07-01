Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

Shares of KNCAY stock remained flat at $6.65 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 299. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. Konica Minolta has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($3.25). Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Konica Minolta will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

