KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
KOSÉ Stock Performance
Shares of KOSÉ stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. KOSÉ has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $24.56.
KOSÉ Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KOSÉ
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.