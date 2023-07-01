KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KOSÉ Stock Performance

Shares of KOSÉ stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. KOSÉ has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $24.56.

KOSÉ Company Profile

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers cleansing, facial wash, toner, emulsion, cream, gel/serum, pack mask, lip care, and massage products. The company also provides sunscreen, fragrance, makeup goods, hair products, beauty supplements, and other cosmetics.

