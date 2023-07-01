Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Update

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the May 31st total of 475,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 371,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Kubient from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Trading of Kubient

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kubient by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 70,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kubient by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kubient in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Kubient Price Performance

Kubient stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 31,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,274. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. Kubient has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $8.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.81.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kubient had a negative net margin of 1,064.79% and a negative return on equity of 67.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory auction.

Further Reading

