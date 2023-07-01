L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.77. The company had a trading volume of 989,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,746. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.55 and a 1-year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

