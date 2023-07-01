Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 4.0% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $642.86. 1,086,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $650.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $582.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.