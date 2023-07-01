Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Short Interest Up 107.8% in June

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 107.8% from the May 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

LSEAW traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 94,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,006. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

