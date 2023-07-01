Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.9% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $5.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,712,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,449,448. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $372.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.44.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.