Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,814 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,000,330,000 after acquiring an additional 638,015 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,782 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892,153 shares of the airline’s stock worth $399,914,000 after purchasing an additional 285,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,044,770 shares of the airline’s stock worth $203,527,000 after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.21. 7,172,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,112,971. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

