Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Sells 700 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC owned 0.44% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 654.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Stock Performance

NOCT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. 25,647 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $89.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

