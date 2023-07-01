Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys New Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,613,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.34% of The Hanover Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 258.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $112.98 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.13 and a 12 month high of $149.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,796.40%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

