Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,430 shares during the period. Regal Rexnord accounts for about 1.8% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.42% of Regal Rexnord worth $38,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRX opened at $153.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.82 and a 52 week high of $162.89.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

