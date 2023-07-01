Leeward Investments LLC MA Grows Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.55% of Ingevity worth $14,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Stock Performance

NGVT opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $46.52 and a 1 year high of $90.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.22 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

