Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $14.48 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $14,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.81 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.49%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.