Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $19.59 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $19,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

DAR opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

