Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,495 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 13,204 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.17% of Performance Food Group worth $16,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,002 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 57,513 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,476 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,647 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC opened at $60.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,680 shares of company stock worth $392,041. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.