Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 2,810 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America makes up 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.25% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $21,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.55.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $138.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.59 and a 200 day moving average of $141.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $112.23 and a 12-month high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.