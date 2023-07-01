Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 33,084 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,098,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,084 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 1.34% of Chimera Investment worth $17,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 319,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $189.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.60 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

