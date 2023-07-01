Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 3,543 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.33% of Murphy USA worth $18,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 213.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUSA opened at $311.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.99 and a 12 month high of $323.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.65.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

In other Murphy USA news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.60.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

