Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 6,285 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the period. ITT accounts for about 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.29% of ITT worth $20,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 9.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ITT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ITT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Price Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $93.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.33. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.83.

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.