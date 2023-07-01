Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Position Lessened by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Lennar comprises approximately 1.8% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Lennar worth $19,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 82.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEN stock opened at $125.31 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $127.08. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.53.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

