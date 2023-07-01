LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 12,739 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,739 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 27.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 12,686,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in WestRock by 11.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,923,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $194,739,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,904,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

WestRock Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE WRK opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $43.37.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. WestRock’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.63%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

