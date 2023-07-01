LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 27.0% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group raised its position in Walmart by 14.9% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,299 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,798,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 22,138 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $157.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.06 and a twelve month high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

