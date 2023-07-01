LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases New Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $329.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.78. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.90 and a twelve month high of $331.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

