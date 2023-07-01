LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,290 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,166,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,232 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $261.77 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.81 and its 200-day moving average is $181.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $829.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,608,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.01.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

