LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.0 %

NOC opened at $455.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $448.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

