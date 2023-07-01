LGT Group Foundation Boosts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $15,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,091,000 after buying an additional 891,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,788,000 after acquiring an additional 766,508 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $146.87 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

