LGT Group Foundation Boosts Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.06% of Sun Life Financial worth $16,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SLF opened at $52.12 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.554 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 57.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

