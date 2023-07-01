LGT Group Foundation Buys 133,031 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 133,031 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

