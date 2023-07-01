LGT Group Foundation Buys 5,109 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $116.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

