LGT Group Foundation Decreases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $19,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $390.04 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $235.69 and a 52-week high of $392.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.26. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

