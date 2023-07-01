LGT Group Foundation Has $26.05 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 0.7% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Equinix were worth $26,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,237,000 after purchasing an additional 136,567 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $126,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $801.00.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $783.94 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $792.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $740.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $713.14. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

