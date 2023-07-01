LGT Group Foundation Has $37.25 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,848 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for about 1.1% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $37,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $39,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $39,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,155,060 shares of company stock valued at $253,870,253 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.47.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $128.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.60. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $144.63. The company has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

