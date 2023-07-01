LGT Group Foundation Sells 3,328 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 51,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 494,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.66.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $969,758.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,065 shares in the company, valued at $48,568,581.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $969,758.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,065 shares in the company, valued at $48,568,581.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,131,336 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $146.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.36. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

