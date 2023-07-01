LGT Group Foundation Sells 4,530 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.3% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Accenture were worth $79,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $308.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.76.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.