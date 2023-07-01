Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the May 31st total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 154,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,885. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

