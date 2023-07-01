LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.4% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.81. 4,236,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.23 and its 200 day moving average is $132.70. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

