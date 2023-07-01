LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,596 Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 13.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of TMF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,193,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,419,383. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

