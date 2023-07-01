Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Sets New 12-Month High at $197.34

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $197.34 and last traded at $197.21, with a volume of 201573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.17.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.53 and its 200-day moving average is $166.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $6,086,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.