Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Lindsay Price Performance

Lindsay stock opened at $119.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay has a one year low of $110.43 and a one year high of $183.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.62.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindsay

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lindsay from $166.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lindsay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lindsay by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lindsay by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.