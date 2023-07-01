Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) is Leeward Investments LLC MA’s 7th Largest Position

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,688 shares during the period. Livent makes up about 1.5% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.87% of Livent worth $33,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Livent by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 32,698 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,078,000 after buying an additional 2,156,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Livent Trading Up 2.3 %

LTHM stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Livent’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CICC Research upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Livent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

