Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Logitech International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group downgraded Logitech International from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Logitech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Logitech International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Logitech International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.33.

Logitech International Price Performance

LOGI opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $68.17.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.15 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 408.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

